Panik will sit as a healthy scratch for the sixth time in 10 games Friday against Vegas, NHL.com's Tracey Myers reports.

Panik has been inconsistent defensively this campaign, and he hasn't produced enough offensively (14 points in 34 games) for coach Joel Quenneville to overlook the 26-year-old winger's deficiencies in his own end. The Blackhawks signed Panik to a two-year, $5.6 million contract extension in May, so they can't afford to have him rot in the press box for the rest of the campaign. He'll look to make the most of his opportunity next time he's inserted into the lineup.