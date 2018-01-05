Blackhawks' Richard Panik: Struggling to stay in lineup
Panik will sit as a healthy scratch for the sixth time in 10 games Friday against Vegas, NHL.com's Tracey Myers reports.
Panik has been inconsistent defensively this campaign, and he hasn't produced enough offensively (14 points in 34 games) for coach Joel Quenneville to overlook the 26-year-old winger's deficiencies in his own end. The Blackhawks signed Panik to a two-year, $5.6 million contract extension in May, so they can't afford to have him rot in the press box for the rest of the campaign. He'll look to make the most of his opportunity next time he's inserted into the lineup.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Richard Panik: Will sit as healthy scratch•
-
Blackhawks' Richard Panik: Notched three assists•
-
Blackhawks' Richard Panik: Snaps seven-game point drought•
-
Blackhawks' Richard Panik: Mired in scoring slump•
-
Blackhawks' Richard Panik: Collects two more points Monday•
-
Blackhawks' Richard Panik: Two points in opener•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...