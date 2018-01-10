Blackhawks' Richard Panik: Traded to Arizona
The Blackhawks traded Panik and Laurent Dauphin to the Coyotes in exchange for Anthony Duclair and Adam Clendening on Wednesday, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.
The Blackhawks signed Panik to a two-year, $5.6 million contract last offseason after he racked up 22 goals and 44 points in 82 games in 2016-17, but he's failed to live up to that contract this campaign with just six goals and 16 points in 37 contests. The 26-year-old winger will likely take on a larger role with his new organization, but it remains to be seen if he'll be able to return to form offensively in the desert.
