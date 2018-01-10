The Blackhawks traded Panik and Laurent Dauphin to the Coyotes in exchange for Anthony Duclair and Adam Clendening on Wednesday, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.

The Blackhawks signed Panik to a two-year, $5.6 million contract last offseason after he racked up 22 goals and 44 points in 82 games in 2016-17, but he's failed to live up to that contract this campaign with just six goals and 16 points in 37 contests. The 26-year-old winger will likely take on a larger role with his new organization, but it remains to be seen if he'll be able to return to form offensively in the desert.