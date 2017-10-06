Panik produced a goal and an assist in Thursday's 10-1 win over the Penguins.

Panik was one of six Blackhawks to record multiple points in this dominant season opener, with each of the other five racking up at least three points. The Slovakian forward got off to a scorching start last season before settling for a respectable 22 goals and 44 points, so he's no stranger to strong early performances. Panik rounded out the boxscore with four shots on goal and a plus-4 rating in this one as well.