Blackhawks' Richard Panik: Will sit as healthy scratch
Panik will sit as a healthy scratch for Tuesday's game against the Panthers, NHL.com's Charlie Roumeliotis reports.
Panik has only tallied one assist in his last 11 games, so coach Joel Quenneville will hope watching Tuesday's contest from the press box will light a fire under the Slovakian winger. If the Blackhawks play well against the Panthers, Panik could remain out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Jets as well.
