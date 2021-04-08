Stillman was traded to the Blackhawks along with Brett Connolly, Henrik Borgstrom and a seventh-round pick in exchange for Lucas Carlsson and Lucas Wallmark on Thursday, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reports.

The Blackhawks essentially agreed to take on Connoly's $3.5 million annual salary in exchange for two promising young players in Stillman and Borgstrom and a late-round pick. Stillman has only appeared in eight games with the Panthers this season, going scoreless over that span, but he's picked up three helpers in five AHL appearances. The 23-year-old blueliner will need to clear the NHL's COVID-19 protocols before joining his new club.