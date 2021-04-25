Stillman signed a three-year, $4.05 million contract extension with the Blackhawks on Sunday.

The 23-year-old was acquired at the trade deadline via Florida on Apr. 8, as Chicago wasted no time locking the defenseman up longer-term. Since breaking into the league in 2018 with the Panthers, Stillman has been a strong two-way presence, as he's produced five points, 94 hits and 73 blocks across 49 games in his NHL career. Stillman's contract will have an AAV of $1.35 million, and it's likely the youngster will continue to handle a bottom-four role with the team going forward.