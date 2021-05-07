Stillman scored a goal on four shots and added two hits in Thursday's 2-1 overtime win over the Hurricanes.

Stillman deflected in a Pius Suter shot at 16:59 of the third period for the game-tying goal. This was Stillman's first NHL goal in his 54th career game. Even more special: it came in Carolina, where his father Cory played for parts of four seasons. Stillman has produced only one goal in 19 appearances this season.