Stillman was activated from non-roster injured reserve for Monday's game versus the Blue Jackets, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Stillman was traded to the Blackhawks last Thursday, and he'll make his debut with the new team Monday. The 23-year-old will be paired up with Connor Murphy. Stillman played just eight games with the Panthers before the trade, recording 10:43 of ice time per contest and producing no points.