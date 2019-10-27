Lehner will patrol the home crease for Sunday's contest against the Kings, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Lehner has been solid this season in a back-up role for the Blackhawks, going 1-1-2 along with a 2.44 GAA and .922 save percentage in four starts. The Swede will likely be busy in net, as he faces a Kings offense that leads the league in shots on goal per game this campaign (37.1).