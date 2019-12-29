Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Between pipes Sunday
Lehner will draw the road start in Sunday's game versus Columbus, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.
Lehner has been solid in his past five starts, going 4-1-0 along with a 3.10 GAA and .914 save percentage in that span. The Swede will face a great matchup against a Blue Jackets offense that is extremely banged up, and ranks 26th in the league in goals per game this year (2.61). Lehner has been great against Columbus in his career, going 6-3-0 along with a .946 save percentage and 1.97 GAA.
