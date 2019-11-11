Lehner made 53 saves on 57 shots in a 5-4 win over the Maple Leafs.

Very rarely can a goalie be considered to play well when he gives up four goals, but that's exactly what happened with Lehner on Sunday. Despite an absolute barrage of shots, Lehner kept the Blackhawks afloat. He improved to 4-3-2 with a 2.51 GAA and a .934 save percentage through 10 appearances. Expect the 28-year-old to continue to post solid ratios even if wins prove elusive on a poor Blackhawks team.