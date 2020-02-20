Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Blown away in third period
Lehner allowed six goals on 41 shots in a 6-3 loss to the Rangers on Wednesday.
Lehner was on his game for the first 40 minutes, but after that, it was all downhill. The Swedish netminder had the red light behind him go off five times in the third period, resulting in a lopsided Rangers victory. Lehner has now dropped three of his last four starts and owns a 16-10-5 record in 2019-20.
