Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Brought in by Blackhawks
Lehner signed a one-year, $5 million contract with the Blackhawks on Monday, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.
This is a bit of a shocker, as Collin Delia appeared poised to take over as Corey Crawford's backup in 2019-20, but the Blackhawks are clearly hoping to replicate the success the Islanders had last season while deploying Lehner and Thomas Greiss as a highly effective one-two punch. Crawford and Lehner will likely be splitting starts pretty evenly, but if Crawford suffers another head injury, Lehner will be ready to take over as Chicago's unquestioned No. 1 netminder. The 2018-19 Vezina Trophy finalist shouldn't be considered a premier option at his position heading into this year's fantasy drafts, but he's definitely worth a look as a high-end secondary choice.
