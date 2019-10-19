Lehner made 37 saves in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

The 28-year-old is now 1-0-1 to begin his Chicago tenure, and he hasn't been getting much help from his defense -- Lehner's faced 72 shots already in the two games. His 2.47 GAA and .931 save percentage are providing some early evidence that his breakout campaign last season wasn't just a product of the Islanders' system.