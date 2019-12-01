Lehner allowed five goals on 14 shots before being replaced by Corey Crawford in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Avalanche.

There was nothing pretty about Lehner's performance in this one, which was easily the worst of his 14 appearances this year. He took the loss, dropping to 5-5-3 with a 2.69 GAA and a .929 save percentage. Lehner is 0-2-1 over his last three games, which has perhaps opened the door for Crawford to start more frequently going forward.