Lehner turned aside 36 of 38 shots in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Jets.

Lehner has allowed exactly two goals in each of his last three games. The Swede has won all three, and eight of his last nine starts. He improved to 15-7-4 with a 2.81 GAA and a .924 save percentage in 28 appearances this season. With the Blackhawks surging, Lehner has emerged as a reliable fantasy goaltender. It's unclear at this time if Lehner or Corey Crawford will start Tuesday's game against the Panthers.