Lehner gave up five goals on 40 shots Thursday in a 5-2 loss to Arizona.

Lehner was facing the Coyotes for the second straight start, having lost 4-3 in a shootout on Sunday. He found himself trailing 3-0 through 20 minutes Thursday and ended up allowing five goals for the second time in his last four starts. Lehner has been solid overall for a middling Blackhawks team, registering a 2.86 GAA and .926 save percentage in 17 games.