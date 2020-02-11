Lehner will be stationed between the pipes for Tuesday's contest in Edmonton, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Lehner has allowed exactly two goals in four of his last five outings, sporting a 2.39 GAA and .926 save percentage during that span. That includes a tough-luck loss in his last start after stopping 38-of-40 shots against the Bruins on Feb. 5. A matchup against the Oilers without Connor McDavid (quadriceps) should be a good chance for Lehner to keep the good times rolling.