Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Draws start in Edmonton
Lehner will be stationed between the pipes for Tuesday's contest in Edmonton, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Lehner has allowed exactly two goals in four of his last five outings, sporting a 2.39 GAA and .926 save percentage during that span. That includes a tough-luck loss in his last start after stopping 38-of-40 shots against the Bruins on Feb. 5. A matchup against the Oilers without Connor McDavid (quadriceps) should be a good chance for Lehner to keep the good times rolling.
