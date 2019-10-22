Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Expected between pipes Tuesday
Lehner is set to tend the twine for Tuesday's home game versus Vegas, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.
Lehner will get his third start in the Blackhawks' last six outings and appears to have played his way into a split with Corey Crawford. In his prior two contests, the 28-year-old Lehner posted a .931 save percentage and 1-0-1 record. If the Swede can continue to perform well, he could take an even bigger share of the workload heading into the rest of the season.
