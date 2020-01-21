Lehner will guard the goal during Tuesday's home game versus the Panthers, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Lehner has been on a roll recently, stringing together three straight wins while posting an admirable 1.99 GAA and .938 save percentage. The 28-year-old backstop will attempt to pick up his 16th victory of the season in a tough home matchup with a surging Florida team that's won five straight games.