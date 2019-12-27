Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Facing former team
Lehner is slated to start between the pipes in Friday's home game versus the Islanders, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.
Lehner has played pretty well recently, posting a 2-0-0 record while registering a .924 save percentage in his last three appearances. The 28-year-old Swede will look to keep rolling in a home matchup with an Islanders squad that's 10-5-1 on the road this year.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Poor relief appearance•
-
Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Rewarded in comeback win•
-
Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Starting in Colorado•
-
Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Slams door on Jets•
-
Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Starting in Winnipeg•
-
Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Silences Wild on Sunday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.