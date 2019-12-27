Lehner is slated to start between the pipes in Friday's home game versus the Islanders, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

Lehner has played pretty well recently, posting a 2-0-0 record while registering a .924 save percentage in his last three appearances. The 28-year-old Swede will look to keep rolling in a home matchup with an Islanders squad that's 10-5-1 on the road this year.