Lehner will protect the home net in Sunday's matchup against the Maple Leafs, Carter Baum of the Blackhawks' official site reports.

Corey Crawford started the last two games and posted a superb .942 save percentage in the process. It's still firmly Lehner's job, though, as he's been quite consistent this year with a .935 save percentage. Toronto hasn't seen a sudden surge in offense after John Tavares (finger) returned, but it still ranks 10th in the league with 3.17 goals per road game.