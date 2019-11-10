Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Facing off against Toronto
Lehner will protect the home net in Sunday's matchup against the Maple Leafs, Carter Baum of the Blackhawks' official site reports.
Corey Crawford started the last two games and posted a superb .942 save percentage in the process. It's still firmly Lehner's job, though, as he's been quite consistent this year with a .935 save percentage. Toronto hasn't seen a sudden surge in offense after John Tavares (finger) returned, but it still ranks 10th in the league with 3.17 goals per road game.
