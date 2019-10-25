Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Falls at home to Flyers
Lehner allowed four goals on 23 shots in a 4-1 loss to Philadelphia on Thursday.
Lehner had been really good in his first three appearances this season and was rewarded with his second straight start Thursday. However, the Flyers were able to solve some of their offensive woes and handed Lehner his first regulation loss of the season. Through his first four starts, the 28-year-old is 1-1-2 with a 2.44 GAA and .922 save percentage.
