Lehner allowed only one goal on 34 shots but took a 2-1 shootout loss to the Golden Knights on Tuesday.

Lehner and Marc-Andre Fleury engaged in quite the goalie duel, but Nick Holden broke up Lehner's shutout late in the third period. The 28-year-old then allowed two tallies in the shootout to complete the collapse. Lehner has a 1-0-2 record with only six goals allowed in his three games, all of which have gone to overtime. Corey Crawford will likely patrol the crease Thursday versus the Flyers.

