Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Fantastic effort in shootout loss
Lehner stopped 40 of 41 shots in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Stars on Saturday.
Lehner matched Anton Khudobin shot-for-shot throughout 65 minutes of hockey, but Lehner allowed Joe Pavelski and Tyler Seguin to tally in the shootout. The Swedish goalie dropped to 5-4-3 with a 2.37 GAA and a league-leading .938 save percentage through 13 games. Given his strong performance, Lehner could receive the starting nod for Tuesday's rematch with the Stars in Chicago.
