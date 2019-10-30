Lehner stopped 48 of 51 shots during Tuesday's 3-0 loss to Nashville.

This one obviously wasn't on Lehner, who stood on his head for much of the contest, making several highlight-reel saves while being bombarded with rubber throughout all three frames. Lehner's performance with the Islanders' last season clearly wasn't a fluke, but wins may be hard to come by behind a Blackhawks team that clearly has yet to resolve its defensive shortcomings.