Lehner will start Sunday's home game against the Wild, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Lehner and Corey Crawford have been switching off in the crease lately, and the former will get the nod on the second half of back-to-back games. The 28-year-old Lehner has gone 1-2-2 with a .907 save percentage over his last five starts, and he'll look to slow down a hot Wild team, which has won seven of the last nine and averaged four goals per game in that stretch.