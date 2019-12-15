Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Gets starting nod Sunday
Lehner will start Sunday's home game against the Wild, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Lehner and Corey Crawford have been switching off in the crease lately, and the former will get the nod on the second half of back-to-back games. The 28-year-old Lehner has gone 1-2-2 with a .907 save percentage over his last five starts, and he'll look to slow down a hot Wild team, which has won seven of the last nine and averaged four goals per game in that stretch.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Downed by Coyotes again•
-
Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Starting in Arizona•
-
Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Outstanding in shootout loss•
-
Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Tending twine Sunday•
-
Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Bends without breaking•
-
Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Starting in Boston•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.