Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Gets starting nod
Lehner will start between the pipes and play the entire game Saturday against the Bruins, Eric Lear of the Blackhawks' official site reports.
Lehner was a little shaky during preseason debut Tuesday against Detroit, surrendering two goals on 17 shots. The 28-year-old Swede will look to bounce back and pick up his first win as a Blackhawk on Saturday.
