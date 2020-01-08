Lehner (knee) deemed himself ready to play Wednesday, Chris Kuc of The Athletic reports.

Coach Jeremy Colliton has yet to announce a starter for Thursday's matchup with Nashville, but all signs currently point to Lehner getting the nod for that contest. The 28-year-old Swede has been one of the lone bright spots for the Blackhawks this season, compiling a 12-7-4 record while posting an admirable .922 save percentage despite playing behind a sub-par defensive corps.