Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Good to go
Lehner (knee) deemed himself ready to play Wednesday, Chris Kuc of The Athletic reports.
Coach Jeremy Colliton has yet to announce a starter for Thursday's matchup with Nashville, but all signs currently point to Lehner getting the nod for that contest. The 28-year-old Swede has been one of the lone bright spots for the Blackhawks this season, compiling a 12-7-4 record while posting an admirable .922 save percentage despite playing behind a sub-par defensive corps.
