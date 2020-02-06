Lehner made 38 saves on 40 shots in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Bruins.

Lehner was excellent in the contest, but a lack of goal support stuck him with the overtime loss. He slipped to 15-8-5 with a 2.83 GAA and a .923 save percentage in 30 games. We'll forgive the loss against the league-leading Bruins -- Lehner has had more good games than bad ones this year and can be trusted by fantasy owners.