Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Hard-luck defeat
Lehner made 38 saves on 40 shots in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Bruins.
Lehner was excellent in the contest, but a lack of goal support stuck him with the overtime loss. He slipped to 15-8-5 with a 2.83 GAA and a .923 save percentage in 30 games. We'll forgive the loss against the league-leading Bruins -- Lehner has had more good games than bad ones this year and can be trusted by fantasy owners.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Taking on Boston•
-
Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Not starting after all•
-
Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Slated to start in Minnesota•
-
Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Shaky in second period•
-
Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Facing Florida•
-
Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Collects third straight win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.