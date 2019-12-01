Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: In goal in Colorado
Lehner will guard the goal during Saturday's road clash with Colorado, Ben Pope of The Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Lehner was razor sharp during his last start last Saturday in Dallas, stopping 40 of 41 shots, but he ultimately suffered his seventh loss of the season due to a lack of goal support from his teammates. The 6-foot-4 Swede will try to pick up his sixth victory of the season in a tough road matchup with an Avalanche team that's 7-3-1 at home this year.
