Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Injured during practice
Lehner exited Tuesday's practice after suffering an undisclosed injury, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Lehner's injury isn't believed to be overly serious, but he'll almost certainly miss Wednesday's preseason matchup with Washington. The 28-year-old Swede is poised to split the load in goal with Corey Crawford this campaign.
