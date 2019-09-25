Coach Jeremy Colliton said Lehner's injury isn't considered serious, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

Colliton didn't elaborate on the nature of Lehner's injury. The report doesn't make it sound like Lehner's chances of being ready for the season opener Oct. 4 versus the Flyers is in jeopardy, but his practice status will likely be monitored until then. Corey Crawford is expected to be the starter on Opening Night, so the Blackhawks may call up Collin Delia as his backup if Lehner isn't ready.