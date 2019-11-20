Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Makes 29 saves in defeat
Lehner turned aside 29 of 32 shots in a 4-2 loss to Carolina on Tuesday.
Carolina built a 3-0 lead by the game's midway point and put an end to Chicago's four-game winning streak. Lehner had come into the night with a .936 save percentage in five November starts, mirroring the .936 mark he recorded during the month of October. The first-year Blackhawk will look to get back into the win column Thursday against Tampa Bay.
