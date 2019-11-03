Lehner stopped all five shots he faced in 5:18 during Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Kings.

Lehner was needed while Corey Crawford was checked for a concussion after the latter took a shot off his head in the first period. Lehner filled in admirably until Crawford was ready to return. The Swedish goalie should get a full game's worth of action Sunday in Anaheim, although that is yet to be confirmed.