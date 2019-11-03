Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Makes brief appearance
Lehner stopped all five shots he faced in 5:18 during Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Kings.
Lehner was needed while Corey Crawford was checked for a concussion after the latter took a shot off his head in the first period. Lehner filled in admirably until Crawford was ready to return. The Swedish goalie should get a full game's worth of action Sunday in Anaheim, although that is yet to be confirmed.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Gets no help against Preds•
-
Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Slated to start in Nashville•
-
Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Stymies Kings with 38 saves•
-
Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Back in net Sunday•
-
Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Falls at home to Flyers•
-
Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Starting second straight•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.