Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Out Monday with flu
Lehner (illness) will miss Monday's game against the Blues due to the flu, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.
The Blackhawks have called up Kevin Lankinen from the AHL ranks to back up Corey Crawford with Lehner out. Chicago doesn't play again until Thursday in Boston, so hopefully that schedule will afford Lehner enough time to recover.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Chased by Avs•
-
Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: In goal in Colorado•
-
Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Fantastic effort in shootout loss•
-
Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Starting in Dallas•
-
Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Makes 29 saves in defeat•
-
Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Starting Tuesday's tilt•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.