Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Outstanding in shootout loss
Lehner stopped 44 of 47 shots in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Coyotes.
A tough loss for Lehner, who had a pair of two-goal leads in the first period but ultimately took his fourth loss in the last five starts. The 28-year-old could be back in net as soon as Tuesday at Vegas.
