Lehner stopped 38 of 40 shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

Lehner's former teammates put plenty of pucks on net against him, but the Swede stood tall and got the win. The 28-year-old has now won his last four starts. He improved to 10-6-4 with a 2.82 GAA and a .925 save percentage in 22 games this year. The Blackhawks next play the Blue Jackets on Sunday.