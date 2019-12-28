Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Passes test versus Isles
Lehner stopped 38 of 40 shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.
Lehner's former teammates put plenty of pucks on net against him, but the Swede stood tall and got the win. The 28-year-old has now won his last four starts. He improved to 10-6-4 with a 2.82 GAA and a .925 save percentage in 22 games this year. The Blackhawks next play the Blue Jackets on Sunday.
