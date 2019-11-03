Lehner will tend the road goal for Sunday's game against the Ducks.

The 28-year-old will make his third start in four games, looking to keep his solid season going. In seven appearances this campaign, Lehner has racked up a 2-2-2 record to go along with a 2.26 GAA and .938 save percentage. The Swede will likely have to make the saves count Sunday, as the Ducks are 30th in league in shots per game this season (27.7).

