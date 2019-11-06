Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Permits three goals Tuesday
Lehner allowed three goals on 31 shots in a 4-2 loss to the Sharks on Tuesday.
Lehner did all he could to keep the Blackhawks in the fight, but they put only 21 shots on goal against Martin Jones. The goalie has a 3-3-2 record with a 2.33 GAA and a .935 save percentage through nine appearances. Picking up wins will be tough for Lehner on a poor Blackhawks' team, but he seems to have displaced Corey Crawford atop the depth chart. As such, it wouldn't be a shock to see Lehner start Thursday's home game against the Canucks.
