Lehner let in three goals on 24 shots in relief of Corey Crawford in Monday's 7-1 loss to the Devils.

Lehner didn't do much better than Crawford in the lopsided contest. The Swede will avoid any damage to his record, but his GAA rose to 2.86 while his save percentage slipped to .924 in 21 appearances. Lehner has been the better of the two goalies this year, and he'll likely start the first game out of the holiday break against the Islanders on Friday.