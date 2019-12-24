Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Poor relief appearance
Lehner let in three goals on 24 shots in relief of Corey Crawford in Monday's 7-1 loss to the Devils.
Lehner didn't do much better than Crawford in the lopsided contest. The Swede will avoid any damage to his record, but his GAA rose to 2.86 while his save percentage slipped to .924 in 21 appearances. Lehner has been the better of the two goalies this year, and he'll likely start the first game out of the holiday break against the Islanders on Friday.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Rewarded in comeback win•
-
Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Starting in Colorado•
-
Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Slams door on Jets•
-
Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Starting in Winnipeg•
-
Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Silences Wild on Sunday•
-
Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Gets starting nod Sunday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.