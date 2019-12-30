Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Prevails in shootout
Lehner stopped 31 of 33 shots and turned aside all three Blue Jackets shooters in a 3-2 shootout win over Columbus on Sunday.
Lehner picked up his fifth win in six starts and owns an 11-6-4 record in 2019-20 following Sunday's shootout victory. Previously with the Islanders, Lehner has played well for the Blackhawks this season and is comfortably ahead of Corey Crawford on Chicago's goaltending depth chart. The Swedish netminder should continue to see plenty of starts for the Blackhawks as the calendar flips to 2020, but with Chicago struggling to win more often than not, expecting Lehner to keep up this pace is unrealistic.
