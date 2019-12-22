Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Rewarded in comeback win
Lehner yielded three goals on 31 shots in a 5-3 win over the Avalanche on Saturday.
The Blackhawks faced a 3-1 deficit entering the third period, but Lehner stopped all nine shots in the final frame and his offense rallied for four goals. Lehner improved to 9-6-4 with his third straight win, and he now has a 2.78 GAA and a .926 save percentage through 20 appearances. The Swede is hot right now, but it's yet to be decided if he'll get a chance at a fourth straight victory Monday versus the Devils.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Starting in Colorado•
-
Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Slams door on Jets•
-
Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Starting in Winnipeg•
-
Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Silences Wild on Sunday•
-
Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Gets starting nod Sunday•
-
Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Downed by Coyotes again•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.