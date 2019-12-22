Lehner yielded three goals on 31 shots in a 5-3 win over the Avalanche on Saturday.

The Blackhawks faced a 3-1 deficit entering the third period, but Lehner stopped all nine shots in the final frame and his offense rallied for four goals. Lehner improved to 9-6-4 with his third straight win, and he now has a 2.78 GAA and a .926 save percentage through 20 appearances. The Swede is hot right now, but it's yet to be decided if he'll get a chance at a fourth straight victory Monday versus the Devils.