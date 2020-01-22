Lehner gave up four goals on 26 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Panthers.

All four goals, including a Frank Vatrano hat trick, came in the second period, and the Blackhawks weren't able to bail out their goalie. Lehner dipped to 15-8-4 with a 2.86 GAA and a .922 save percentage in 29 starts. Lehner's next chance to bounce back is Feb. 1 against the Coyotes.