Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Silences Wild on Sunday
Lehner stopped 23 of 26 shots in a 5-3 win over Minnesota on Sunday.
Lehner helped cool off a Wild team that entered Sunday's contest having won seven of their last nine and now owns a 7-6-4 record in 2019-20. The Blackhawks scored twice in the third period while Lehner turned aside all six shots fired his way. Next up is a home game against the Avalanche on Wednesday, and Chicago has yet to announce its starter for that contest.
