Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Slams door on Jets
Lehner stopped 36 of 37 shots in Thursday's 4-1 win versus Winnipeg.
Lehner was perfect outside of a Tucker Poolman goal early in the third period and earned himself back-to-back wins for the first time in over a month. Thursday's start was also the first time since Nov. 23 that Lehner has held his opponent to under three goals. His play has leveled off after a terrific opening month, but he still boasts a .927 save percentage for the season.
