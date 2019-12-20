Lehner stopped 36 of 37 shots in Thursday's 4-1 win versus Winnipeg.

Lehner was perfect outside of a Tucker Poolman goal early in the third period and earned himself back-to-back wins for the first time in over a month. Thursday's start was also the first time since Nov. 23 that Lehner has held his opponent to under three goals. His play has leveled off after a terrific opening month, but he still boasts a .927 save percentage for the season.