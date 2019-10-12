Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Slated for season debut
Lehner is in line to start between the pipes in Saturday's home matchup against the Jets, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.
Corey Crawford got the nod for each of the Blackhawks' first two games, but didn't play particularly well in either, suffering back-to-back losses while posting an ugly 4.62 GAA and .875 save percentage. As such, Lehner will have a prime opportunity to make a case for a larger share of the workload Saturday. The 28-year-old Swede will attempt to pick up his first win of the campaign in a home matchup with a hot Winnipeg team that's averaging 3.60 goals per game this season, 11th in the NHL.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Splitting action Sunday•
-
Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Injury isn't serious•
-
Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Injured during practice•
-
Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Gets starting nod•
-
Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Making Blackhawks debut•
-
Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Brought in by Blackhawks•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.