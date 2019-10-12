Lehner is in line to start between the pipes in Saturday's home matchup against the Jets, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

Corey Crawford got the nod for each of the Blackhawks' first two games, but didn't play particularly well in either, suffering back-to-back losses while posting an ugly 4.62 GAA and .875 save percentage. As such, Lehner will have a prime opportunity to make a case for a larger share of the workload Saturday. The 28-year-old Swede will attempt to pick up his first win of the campaign in a home matchup with a hot Winnipeg team that's averaging 3.60 goals per game this season, 11th in the NHL.