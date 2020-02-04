Per Mark Lazerus of The Athletic, Lehner was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, which suggests he'll start between the pipes in Tuesday's road matchup with Minnesota.

Lehner wasn't great in his last appearancee Jan. 21 against the Panthers, surrendering four goals on 26 shots en route to a tough 4-3 defeat. The 28-year-old Swede will look to bounce back in a road matchup with a Wild team that's averaging 3.24 goals per game at home this campaign, 15th in the NHL.