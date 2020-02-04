Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Slated to start in Minnesota
Per Mark Lazerus of The Athletic, Lehner was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, which suggests he'll start between the pipes in Tuesday's road matchup with Minnesota.
Lehner wasn't great in his last appearancee Jan. 21 against the Panthers, surrendering four goals on 26 shots en route to a tough 4-3 defeat. The 28-year-old Swede will look to bounce back in a road matchup with a Wild team that's averaging 3.24 goals per game at home this campaign, 15th in the NHL.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.