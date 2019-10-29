Per Chris Kuc of The Athletic, Lehner was the first netminder off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll start between the pipes in Tuesday's road game against the Predators.

Lehner was phenomenal in his last start Sunday against L.A., turning aside 38 of 39 shots en route to a convincing 5-1 win. The 28-year-old Swede will attempt to pick up his third victory of the season in a tough road matchup with a hot Nashville team that's won three consecutive contests.