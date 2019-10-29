Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Slated to start in Nashville
Per Chris Kuc of The Athletic, Lehner was the first netminder off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll start between the pipes in Tuesday's road game against the Predators.
Lehner was phenomenal in his last start Sunday against L.A., turning aside 38 of 39 shots en route to a convincing 5-1 win. The 28-year-old Swede will attempt to pick up his third victory of the season in a tough road matchup with a hot Nashville team that's won three consecutive contests.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Stymies Kings with 38 saves•
-
Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Back in net Sunday•
-
Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Falls at home to Flyers•
-
Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Starting second straight•
-
Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Falls in shootout•
-
Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Expected between pipes Tuesday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.