Blackhawks' Robin Lehner: Slated to start in Vancouver
According to Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times, Lehner was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, which suggests he'll get the start in goal in Thursday's road clash with the Canucks.
Lehner has seemingly taken hold of the Blackhawks' No. 1 netminder job, as he'll be making a fourth straight start Thursday. The 28-year-old Swede has been fantastic recently, picking up three consecutive wins while posting a fantastic .940 save percentage. He'll attempt to keep rolling in a tough road matchup with a red-hot Vancouver club that's won five straight games.
